Lana Del Rey Joins Paul Cauthen For Live Cover Of “Unchained Melody” During Stagecoach Set

Cristian Garcia April 27th, 2024 - 11:13 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

During a performance at the Stagecoach 2024 Festival in California, country star Paul Cauthen was joined on stage by Lana Del Rey as the two covered The Righteous Brothers classic “Unchained Melody”.

Cauthen teased the surprise guest on Instagram earlier on Friday where he posted a photo of his wife, Elizabeth Cauthen, with the “A&W” artist and writing “Queens.”

In article from NME, some festival-goers and critics commented on Del Rey’s Coachella headlining slot as an “odd choice of headliner – someone not exactly known for putting in energetic, flash performances.”

Del Rey has commented on the performance. “I’m so happy to be up here with him right now. He decided he wanted me to do a nice slow one to finish it off. I actually got to sin this song at Graceland and it’s so exciting.”

With her upcoming country flavored album Lasso, slated for release in September, Del Rey has been eyeing the country music genre for a while now and with her performance with Cauthen at Stagecoach and her previous country and bluegrass outings, Del Rey is certainly poised to make the transition between genres.

Watch the performance of Lana Del Rey and Paul Cauthen at Stagecoach here: