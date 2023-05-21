Greensky Bluegrass Releases Thoughtful New Song “Congratulations & Condolences”

Home News Simon Li May 21st, 2023 - 3:02 AM

Greensky Bluegrass, the American 5-piece bluegrass jam band, has just released their new song “Congratulations & Condolences,” which is the b side release for their album Stress Dreams.

The song was written in collaboration between Greensky member Paul Hoffman and Joshua Davis. They shared that the inspiration for the song was Davis’s personal experience in life. After losing his dear father and receiving a lot of condolences, Davis received a son a few days after, alongside many words of congratulations. The proximity in time of the two extreme emotional experiences has let him realized the complexity and possibilities of life, as well as the heart-warming nature of friendships and family bonds. Below is the music video for “Congratulations and Condolences.”

This music video was picture framed and color toned to give a throwback to its audiences to the retro-style record tapes. Given that the song’s lyrics is talking about Davis’s memories with his fathers, the video conveys a strong sense of nostalgia and reminiscence. The lyrics was backed with soft back vocal and guitars playing. The video showcased the creating process of the song, shot in a quiet studio in the woods, giving us a peak into the singers’ lives during the creative processes. We can often see them in the video wandering in the grasslands listening to their own playing, looking for inspirations or reflections.