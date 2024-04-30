The Japanese House Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 4:20 PM

The Japanese House has announced her U.S. Summer Tour. The tour kicks off on August 25 in Albuquerque with stops at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City and a special Los Angeles show at the Greek Theatre with Del Water Gap. The Japanese House will be joined by Skullcrusher, Miya Folick, and Abby Holliday on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

The Japanese House kicked off 2024 with a NPR Tiny Desk Session and a performance at Coachella in support of In The End It Always Does. The lauded collection of songs highlight heartbreak and love lost, offer emotional reflections on childhood trauma and identity. The entire album finds The Japanese House embracing her pop side like never before with help from Matty Healy and George Daniel (The 1975,) Katie Gavin (MUNA,) Bon Iver, Justin Vernon, Charli XCX and more.

U.S. Summer Tour Dates

5/25 – Albuquerque NM – Sunshine Theater #

5/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre #

6/17 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater *

6/21 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham #

7/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

7/27 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

7/28 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

7/29 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

8/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union +

8/11 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square +

8/12 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater +

8/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +

+ Skullcrusher

# Miya Folick

* Abby Holliday