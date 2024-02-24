Coachella 2024 Has Yet to Sell Out Completely After Over a Month of Tickets Being on Sale

Home News Cristian Garcia February 24th, 2024 - 9:33 PM

Once known for selling out completely on the same day that the festival releases the lineup, according to Billboard, Coachella took 27 days, four hours and 38 minutes to sell approximately 125,000 tickets for the first weekend. This is the first time since 2011 that Coachella tickets haven’t sold out in almost days after going on sale. In previous years, tickets for general admission were hard to come by, with festival goers having to spend extra for the VIP selection just to attend the festival.

Various reason could be given to the waning interest in the festival. Some say the festivals lineup is unimpressive, other say the ticket prices for this year’s festival are not worth the price charged for admission. This year’s lineup is headed by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and a surprise reunion of No Doubt.

Goldenvoice president and cofounder of Coachella Paul Tollett has yet to publicly addressed this year’s sluggish sales.

Coachella 2024 will take place from April 12 – 14 and April 19 – April 21 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio California. Tickets and additional information are available on the event website.