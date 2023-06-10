The Japanese House Release Dreamy New Single “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 10th, 2023 - 12:34 PM

English singer and songwriter Amber Bain, otherwise known as “The Japanese House” has recently released her newest song “One for Sorrow, two for Joni Jones”. This song is the closing track for her upcoming album In the End It Always Does.

The song itself is named after the artist’s dog Joni Jones, who is in turn named after the Canadian-American musician Joni Mitchell. It opens with a gentle playing of the piano (played by Bain herself) before Bain begins reciting her lyrics. The song seems to speak of her change over the last year, yet citing the constant that has remained, being her relationship with her dog. It’s a raw and emotional piece, and a perfect track to close out her newest album.

When asked about her newest song in a recent press release, Bain said “This is my favorite song, and I wrote it as a piece ages ago when I was playing the piano and [producer] Chloe would record me playing the piano loads with my dog on my lap… it’s the only song I’ve ever cried during the vocal take which has never happened before.”

Bain’s upcoming album In the End It Always Does as a whole highlights lost love and heartbreak, with her reflection on her childhood as well as who she is; both as an artist and as a person.

The Japanese House has also recently announced her upcoming tour in the US, kicking off on November 1st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Union Transfer concert venue. Her next show in the UK is scheduled for June 29th in London at the St. John’s church.

The Japanese House’s upcoming album In the End It Always Does releases on June 30th.

