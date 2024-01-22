Kendrick Lamar Teases New Music In Chanel Ad

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 12:37 PM

Photo Credit:Sharon Alagna

According to thefader.com, artist Kendrick Lamar has shared new music in an ad for Chanel’s upcoming Spring and Summer Haute Couture show. The Button is a collaboration between the fashion brand and pgLang, who is the creative company being run by Lamar and director Dave Free.

The first taste of what the duo have created together comes from a short clip shared over this past weekend that stars Naomi Campbell and the actress Margaret Qualley alongside a snippet of Lamar‘s new track.

The three minute clip was directed by Free and scored by Lamar. On the social media post, the captions discuss the song in more detail: “At the invitation of Virginie Viard, sees Lamar and creative partner Free meet the world of Chanel Haute Couture for the first time, by bringing a story about time and transmission”

The post continues with: “Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale The Button alongside actress and House ambassador Anna Mouglalis, as well as friend of the House Naomi Campbell.”

Lamar‘s most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was released back 2022 and last year, the artist appeared alongside Baby Keem on the tune “The Hillbillies.”