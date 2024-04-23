Metronomy Announces New EP Posse Volume 2 For July 2024, Shares New Single & Video “With Balance”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 5:18 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Metronomy, esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best loved and eclectic indie electronic pop music, have opened a new chapter of their long and colorful musical life. Naturally, it’s a collaborative and generous one on forthcoming Posse EP Volume 2, out 12 July on new label home Ninja Tune. Across its five tracks, band founder and central figure Joe Mount shifts into the role of producer, creating musical worlds where new singers and artists can add their voice to Mount’s celebratory instrumentals.

Alongside the announcement, Metronomy shares “With Balance (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen),” which an understated ballad spun with pastel-plucked guitars and hazy, interwoven vocal lines until the mighty Joshua Idehen lands, dispensing deep grounded power and wordplay. In Metronomy’s hands, unique voices can come together, in harmony.

The single arrives shortly after the release of “Nice Town,” which is a collaboration with New York by way of Houston artist Pan Amsterdam and is released alongside a striking official video directed and produced by global creative agencies.

Posse EP Volume 2 Track List

1. Nice Town – Metronomy x Pan Amsterdam

2. With Balance – Metronomy x Naima Bock x Joshua Idehen

3. Contact High – Metronomy x Miki x Faux Real

4. My Love – Metronomy x Nourished by Time

5. Typical – Metronomy x Lynks x SPIDER x Master Peace x TaliaBle