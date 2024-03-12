Metronomy Share Collaborative New Single “Nice Town” Featuring Pan Amsterdam

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

English electronic music group, Metronomy, has released a new single titled “Nice Town.”

“Nice Town” holds true to an old-school rap beat while the vocals are being recited. This gives the song a very inviting and danceable vibe to it, grabbing listeners from many genres. Once the break comes in after the lyrics “nice town” are said some synth chords pop into the mix creating the electronic feel that Mentromy is known for. This track also features Pan Amsterdam on the trumpet who is also seen in the music video. The trumpet joins in on the second time “nice town” is said which makes the song seem full of life. It really completes the song.

This song also has two remixes. One from the band themselves and another one from Alain Ogue. Metronomy’s remix changes the song into a bossa nova-style track with soft vocals and acoustic guitar which cannot be heard on the original track. Ogue’s remix takes a different approach and favors an electronic style. A funky bassline and synthetic melody introduce the song along with risers and minimal lyrics other than the repetitive “nice town.”

All three of these tracks will be available on vinyl on April 19th. “Nice Town” is also the first track from a follow-up release to Metronomy’s ‘Posse EP Volume 1’ that has yet to be announced.

