Attendees Upset Over Kanye West’s Rolling Loud Appearance: “You Don’t Do That To Your Fans It’s Disgusting Immoral Out Of Touch And Quite Sad”

Jocelyn Paymer March 18th, 2024 - 12:41 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Kanye West, also known as Ye, headlined the Rolling Loud Festival with Ty Dolla $ign in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14th. Many fans are outraged and upset as West “barely performed.”

The rappers did not perform live vocals and simply strutted around the stage while prerecorded music of the pair played from loudspeakers for an hour or so. The Vultures 1 album played for the fans in full and was followed by a DJ who played throwbacks from West’s discography. Many fans expected to see West and Ty Dolla $ign truly perform and not just listen to the songs while the artists, masked and hooded, occupied the stage.

Many of these fans who were upset took to X to share their thoughts about the situation as a whole. One fan wrote “I was there and didn’t even know ye came out,” while another posted; “I’m really disappointed in ye, he shoulda demanded a mic. For his fans. We got him a number 1 and he couldn’t even rap? Come on.” Some fans even blamed Rolling Loud and stated, “Also Rolling Loud needs some shame for not forcing him to rap after everything they said on social.”

The two rappers defended themselves and their decision to not perform live vocals by stating, “People just came for the experience” and “It’s still better than other people’s shows that have a mic.”

The setlist contained 31 songs and was a combination of Kanye West’s tracks and Ty Dolla $ign’s songs. They “played” for approximately an hour and five minutes and sang tracks such as “Talking Feat. North West“, “Paranoid”, and “All Mine.”

