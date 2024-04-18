Inter Arma Unveil New Single “Desolation’s Harp”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 12:55 PM

As they prepare for the release of their new album, New Heaven, Inter Arma have released the album’s third single “Desolation’s Harp.” The record is set to arrive on April 26.

While talking about the track, guitarist Trey Dalton said: “‘Desolation’s Harp’ is basically our take on a straightforward ‘metal’ song, something very riff forward. We wanted to write something that felt like us but compact and edited without sacrificing the nuance or complexity.”

The musician adds: “It has a lot of the hallmarks of us— slow riff over blast beat, discordance, and harmony guitars— but in a more concise final form. I’m stoked on our flirtation with brevity, and we hope you are too.”

Set for release next Friday on Relapse Records, New Heaven is a compelling testament to perseverance, top to bottom. The record marks a sharp turn for Inter Arma, showcasing some of the most extreme and angular songwriting the band has ever laid bare.

The band shared the album’s title track in late February alongside the release date announcement. Back in 2021, Inter Arma toured with Artificial Brain and Yautja. The band covered Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs” and Prince’s “Purple Rain” in 2020.

