Inter Arma’s Cover of Nine Inch Nails Gives “March of The Pigs” a Crushing Metal Makeover

Heavy metal outfit Inter Arma will be releasing a new covers album Garbers Days Revisited next month via Relapse Records, which sees the band take on a diverse range of artists including Ministry, Cro-Mags, Prince and Neil Young. One of these new covers includes their take on Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs,” originally from Nine Inch Nail’s sophomore album The Downward Spiral.

Inter Arma’s cover channels the metal energy from the original, and reforms it into an aggressive affair, complete with thrash metal drums and energizing riffs. While the synths that are present in the original are gone, the cover is faithful in its similar vocal tone and effects, alongside the piano melodies that are present in both.

According to the PRP, this song was originally released last week, however the band chose to delay the announcement of this cover due to the current protests against systemic racism and police brutality occurring across the country.

“Hi. We released our cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘March of the Pigs‘ this past Tuesday, but felt it would have been inappropriate to latch onto the outrage we’re all experiencing to promote a cover album, even if by happenstance,” the band wrote in a statement. “If you want to hear it, it’s out there. In the meantime, we suggest that you continue to fight against police brutality and institutionalized racism however you can. It’s working.”

The band’s most recent studio album Sulphur English came out last year and was supported by songs such as “The Atavist’s Meridian” and “Stillness.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat