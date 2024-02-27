Inter Arma Announce New Album New Heaven For April 2024 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 5:18 PM

Metal band Inter Arma has announced their upcoming album, New Haven, will be released on April 26 through Relapse. The record marks a sharp turn for Inter Arma, showcasing some of the most extreme and angular songwriting the band has ever laid bare. Known for their cinematic take on sludgy, extremely cavernous and borderline psychedelic metal, the band broadens their dynamics by seesawing between pile driving momentum and swirling oblivion. New Heaven crushes, conquers and illustrates what Inter Arma can truly be through their music.

In light of the album announcement, Inter Arma have shared title track, which has hair-raising lead riff stemming from drummer TJ Childers’s challenge to himself to write a nonsensically dissonant part that he ended up loving. Meanwhile, vocalist Mike Paparo’s enraptured earsplitting bellows bludgeon above an impossibly complicated web of riffs and rhythms.

New Heaven Violet Seizures Desolation’s Harp Endless Grey Gardens in the Dark The Children the Bombs Overlooked Concrete Cliffs Forest Service Road Blues

