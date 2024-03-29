Inter Arma Share New Single & Video For “Concrete Cliffs”, Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon March 29th, 2024 - 8:16 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Inter Arma has returned with a new single and accompanying music video for “Concrete Cliffs.” The new track offers another glimpse at the band’s upcoming album New Heaven which is slated to arrive on April 26 via Relapse.

Speaking on the track’s sonic influences, drummer TJ Childers offered, “While sonically ‘Concrete Cliffs’ doesn’t exactly traverse any new terrain in the Inter Arma universe-psychedelia, one note knuckle dragger riffs and Lizzy-esque harmony guitars-it marks the first time we’ve ever gone after a harsh verse/melodic chorus dichotomy within a song. It’s kind of a classic metal recipe that we put our own fucked up spin on. Hope ya’ll dig it.”

The band is set to hit the road this summer with fellow metal band Pallbearer. The trek will be kicking off with a show on July 11 at Off Broadway in St. Louis, Missouri. They will also be stopping off in Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Dallas and Austin. The tour will come to an end with a show in Houston, Texas on August 3 at White Oak Music Hall.

Inter Arma Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Pallbearer

7/11 St. Louis, MI @ Off Broadway ^

7/13 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater ^

7/15 Calgary, AB @ Dickens ^

7/16 Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room ^

7/18 Vancouver, WA @ Rickshaw ^

7/19 Seattle, WA @ Substation ^

7/20 Portland, OR @ Star Theater ^

7/23 Sacramento, CA @ Harlows ^

7/24 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

7/26 Santa Cruz @ The Catalyst Atrium ^

7/27 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

7/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Terragram Ballroom ^

7/29 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

7/30 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar ^

8/1 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

8/2 Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

8/3 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

^ w/ Pallbearer