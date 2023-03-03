Brian Eno and Hot Chip Share New Collaboration “Line In The Sand” With Fay Milton

Home News Trisha Valdez March 3rd, 2023 - 7:56 PM

Brian Eno, Hot Chip and Goddess just shared their new collaboration single called Line in the Sand.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “It was originally released as an Earth-friendly bioplastic 12” earlier this month, benefitting EarthPercent, and it has now been shared to streaming services.”

Line in the sand is an experience. This collaboration created not only one song but two versions for fans to enjoy. The first version is a more folkier version while the second is surrounded by synths.

The similarity of both is the rock sound they have to it, to listen to both versions stream below.

The first version of the song sounds as if it had been recorded on an old recorder then right before the verse is finished everything clears. It truly is an intriguing way to capture the audience’s attention.

The second version of the song introduces the synths sound automatically. This version has an 80’s sound to it, mixed with some sci-fi sounds to it.

It truly is amazing how the same song can sound so different by simply switching what instruments are used. Brian Eno, Hot Chip and Goddess have created an amazing piece of art anyone can enjoy.

