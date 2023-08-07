Hot Chip Share Dynamic New Single “Fire Of Mercy” Featuring Yunè Pinku

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Last summer rock band Hot Chip released album Freakout/Release, which shows a peak in a multi-decade career that sees the band continue to innovate and develop a rich and resonant song craft. In support of their latest album, Hot Chip have shared their new single “Fire of Mercy,” which features Malaysian-Irish producer and songwriter Yunè Pinku.

On the tune, Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard share vocals while they deliver the emotional gut punching words: “Do you ever stop believing / In the things that make you feel like you… Remember life can take a turn in a moment and / Leave you without your own breath to breathe / I need that fire of mercy, rescue me.”

In the press release Goddard says shares his thought’s about the latest tune.

“’Fire of Mercy’ relates to the central concept of William Blake’s ‘Songs of Experience’ – it bemoans the corruption that inevitably comes from adulthood and longs for a return to the purity of childhood.” Yunè Pinku adds: “Massive honour to work with Hot Chip as they’re huge legends within the electronic world. When they played me Fire of Mercy and asked me to jump on the track, I was thrilled to work with them.”

Along with the release of “Fire of Mercy,” Hot Chip will return to the United States for a headlining show at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium and a concert at San Francisco’s Portola Fest this September.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat