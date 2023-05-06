Pussy Riot and Boys Noize Feature Alice Glass For New Video “Chastity”

Home News Diana Bello May 6th, 2023 - 5:50 PM

Alice Glass performs on her 'TraumaBond' tour at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 29 October, 2022.

Press release news from Gold Atlas, “Chastity” is a new video that features Alice Glass, Pussy Riot, and Boys Noise that worked on the new single which is “Chastity”. All combine their creativity into this new track as well as a video that was made by LIL Internet, and animation made by TRLLM. As stated by Pussy Riot regarding the new single” This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out”.

The new single by the three collaborators of this song was released on May 5th, 2023. The song includes so many different visuals and landscapes that are interesting to look at, every new setting is something new and intriguing. A song that includes both English and Russian that one doesn’t first notice until one pays more attention to due to the uniqueness of Nadya Tolokonnikova, and Glass. As well as the sounds heard in the song are unique and smooth, an electronic upbeat song. This video shows how much thought must have gone into the making of the video and the song. Along with the message found in the music video, A femme fatale message to it, and lyrics and vocals, one should pay attention.