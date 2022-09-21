Alice Glass Shares Dynamic New Single “Lips Apart”

Home News Karan Singh September 21st, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Following the release of her debut studio album PREY//IV earlier this year, Alice Glass has put out a new single. Co-produced by Jupiter io and Matt Rad, the eerie “Lips Apart” finds the singer vocalizing over a heavy industrial beat. The new track arrives in the midst of Alice’s 16-date North American Traumabond tour with stops in Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Glass’ debut album was the second solo body of work from Glass following 2017’s critically-acclaimed self-titled EP and marks the continuation of the healing process following the abusive treatment she survived as one-half of Crystal Castles. Spanning sheets of splattered noise-pop, jagged electro shapes and rubbery rhythms bouncing under coruscating synths, PREY//IV was a continuation of Glass’s personal mission to share her vital music to anyone with whom it will provide a necessary refuge.

With a new song out, it might be time to start anticipating a new record from her

Listed below are the upcoming shows in Glass’s 2022 tour:

09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

09/23 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

09/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/31 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

Photo Credit: Marv Watson