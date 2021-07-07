Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Make It Rain with Vaccine Cards in New Video for Remix of “Back That Azz Up” Called “Vaxx That Thang Up”

Home News Ellie Lin July 7th, 2021 - 1:32 PM

90s hip-hop stars Juvenile and Mannie Fresh have reunited and teamed up with Black focused dating app BLK to release “Vax That Thang Up” a remix of their 1999 hit “Back That Azz Up.” The release with the dating app is to encourage more people to get vaccinated so they might return to dating more safely.

The video for “Vax That Thang Up” was released July 6, 2021 and features many (vaccinated) individuals talking to people on dating apps, getting ready for dates, and dancing in a park. In one shot, Juvenile even makes it rain with the iconic white vaccine cards. Many of the original “Back That Azz Up” lyrics have changed, including the chorus, “Girl you looks good, won’t you vax that thang up/You’s a handsome young brother, won’t you vax that thang up/Date in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up,” raps Juvenile.



The caption of the YouTube video gets slightly more serious, stating “Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the Covid-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Distrust of doctors and government, less access to vaccination centers, and online misinformation each play a role. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable.”

The remix has caught on on social media, with most surprised and delighted at the nostalgic throwback.

“Vax That Thing Up” Nope. Not on my bingo card for 2021. https://t.co/u3pLJbvTqs — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 7, 2021

This has made me ridiculously happy: Vax That Thang Up pic.twitter.com/bf5loyRVsR — Felonious Munk 🇪🇹 (@Felonious_munk) July 7, 2021

“Back That Azz Up” was released in 1999 as part of Juvenile’s 400 Degreez album via Cash Money Records. It featured Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne and remains one of Juvenile’s most popular songs.