Sound And Fury Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Full Of Hell, Fiddlehead, Twitching Tongues & More

Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

According to stereogum.com, the hardcore music festival Sound And Fury has announced this year’s lineup, which features performances by Full Of Hell, Fiddlehead, Twitching Tongues and more. The event will be taking place on July 13 -14 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. Click here for tickets and more information.

Also performing will be Anxious, Big Boy, Clique, Demonstration of Power, Diztort, End It, Fleshwater, Harms Way, Have Heart, Koyo, Kruelty, Kumo 99, One Step Closer and others.

Outta Pocket, Prize Horse, Scarab, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Sunami, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, Volcano, Weekend Nachos and XWeaponX will be performing as well.

