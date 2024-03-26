Full of Hell Share Brutal New Single “Gasping Dust”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 12:23 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

American metal band, Full of Hell, has just released their new single titled “Gasping Dust” with a video to go along with it. This song is part of the band’s upcoming album; Coagulated Bliss, set to be released on April 26th. This new track features vocals from Ross Dolan, a part of New York’s death metal band, Immolation. Dolan stated, “It was a huge honor to contribute some vocals to the new Full of Hell song ‘Gasping Dust’. When Dylan (Full of Hell’s vocalist) and the gang reached out to me for this, I was so psyched to participate and be part of their new album since I am a huge fan and consider them one of the younger bands leading the way to bring extreme music to the next generation of fans of this genre.”

“Gasping Dust” wonderfully assaults listeners’ ears the second the song starts. Rapid drum hits and spastic guitar chugs are paired with deep metal screams from the vocalists. The song is chaotic and all over the place but in the best way possible. “Gasping Dust” has insane input from all members, making sure to include every possible talented act that they can. Even though the song is short, it still really packs a punch.

The video is just as chaotic as the song. Distorted and heavily affected shots of drum players, fire, vocalists, and faces flash upon the screen, violently changing and transforming.

You can see Full of Hell on their upcoming tour beginning in April and watch the video for “Gasping Dust” below.



