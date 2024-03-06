Full Of Hell Announces New Album Coagulated Bliss For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Doors To Mental Agony”

Home News Roy Lott March 6th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Maryland-based band Full of Hell has announced their brand new album titled Coagulated Bliss, due out on April 26 via Closed Casket Activities. The forthcoming 12-track album sounds like Full of Hell, but it’s nothing like any Full of Hell record that’s come before it.

The songs are noted to be trimmer, less freighted with anxiety, and more interested in opening up than speeding away. Its bile is sometimes funneled into traditional song structures. It never shies away from the extremely harsh noise, unrelenting spirit, and pitch-black sadness of previous Full of Hell records; if anything, the leanness of these songs makes them feel even heavier. Nevertheless, there are tracks here you might find yourself whistling hours after listening. It’s an extraordinary and unexpected evolution in sound for a band that made its name on rapid metamorphosis, and it’s the logical endpoint of everything Full of Hell has covered so far.

“I wanted to try to take every aspect of what we’ve done from previous releases and integrate it into this one,” guitarist Spencer Hazard says.

The album was written and recorded shortly after Full of Hell completed When No Birds Sang, their high-fidelity ranked collaborative album with Nothing.

Along with the album announcement, the group also release the album’s first single, “Doors to Mental Agony”alongside a music video directed by Erich Richter. It sets up a circle pit, then blasts it apart with a grindcore chorus, and slides away on a slanted riff. Walker comments, “In this life there are many doors. Rural America exists in a vacuum with its own mundane horrors and dead ends. Every person you know will stumble through one of these doors at some point, falling into mistakes that can’t be undone. Look on reality and weep.” Check out the song and its visual below.

Shortly after the album’s release, they will hit the road with Dying Fetus starting on April 25. Tickets are on sale now.