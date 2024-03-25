A Place To Bury Strangers Shares Vibrant New Single & Video “Chasing Colors”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 12:02 PM

Photo Credit by Raymond Flotat

American rock band, A Place To Bury Strangers, has just released a new single titled “Chasing Colors” and a music video to go with it. This March 22nd release is a part of the band’s series of releases titled The Sevens. “Chasing Colors” is the second release in this set of monthly 7” vinyl releases that will span for four months. These tracks are all previously unreleased songs from A Place To Bury Strangers’ sixth album; See Through You. The next releases will occur on April 19th and May 24th with “Don’t Turn The Radio/This Is All For You” and “You’ll Be There For Me/When You’re Gone” respectively. The previous release in this set of vinyl was on February 23nd with “Change Your God/Is It Time”.

“Chasing Colors” is an explosive display of post-punk mixed with shoegaze. The song opens up with distorted guitars and an upbeat drum track. The vocals juxtapose the entire song with their gentleness compared to the music behind it. Twinkles greet the ears of the listeners here and there throughout the song. The video shows short clips of the band performing live and just how intense and crazy they are on stage. The energy they hold is immaculate and exciting, leaving the fans and new viewers with their eyes glued to the band.

Watch the epic video below.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat