Prong Shares Haunting New Single “The Descent”

Home News Zach Monteiro September 10th, 2023 - 9:45 PM

New York based metal band Prong has recently shared their newest single titled “The Descent”. This new single comes prior to the release of the band’s 13th studio album State of Emergency.

The song itself opens with some intense guitar riffs before the beat comes in and begins the single in earnest. Listeners can hear vocalist Tommy Victor singing about the “beginning of the end” while the accompanying video shows various people “doom scrolling” through social media.”

When asked about what message Prong was trying to convey with their new song, Victor said “ ‘The Descent’ has a narrative of isolation, confusion, and hopelessness due to the intervention of media.”

When it came to the broader topic of State of Emergency as an album, Victor outlines the stylistic direction of Prong’s newest as “a very Prong record.” He then went on to say “I think it’s totally genre-transcending and definitely ignores what’s going on out there these days… I like all kinds of music. This record totally reflects that because it covers lots of different angles. At the same time, State of Emergency is very guitar-oriented and a typical example of my style.”

Prong’s 13th studio album State of Emergency is set to release on October 6th, 2023 with pre-orders being found here.