Prong Announces New Album “State of Emergency” For October 2023 Release

Anya Kennelly August 3rd, 2023 - 9:23 PM

According to the press release, Prong announced a new album titled State of Emergency. The band released the track list for the album which is set to release October 6, 2023, but is currently available for pre-order. Eleven songs for their new album and they released a video for track 04 “Non-Existence” which is now the album’s first single, it is full of the techno-style guitar that is signature to Prong’s sound and sets the tone for the whole album. To stay true to their sound while exploring their musicality. Tommy Victor who is the founder of Prong claims that the song “with its techno-style noise guitar that’s omnipresent on this album, is a bit like my retrospective glance at ‘Rude Awakening’.” Which is a song on a previous album of theirs from 1996.

Other things the band has been up to is performing at Aftershock last year after several acts canceled. They also recently released a single in January titled “Breaking Point” that reflects their sentiment on the waning part of the pandemic.

State of Emergency Track List:

The Descent State of Emergency Breaking Point Non-Existence Light Turns Black Who Told Me Obeisance Disconnected Compliant Back (NYC) Working Man (RUSH Cover)