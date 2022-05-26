Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival Announces 2023 ‘Spring Gathering’ Headliners New Model Army and Cold Cave

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 12:41 PM

Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival will take place April 28- 29, 2023 at Whitby Pavilion with headliners New Model Army and Cold Cave. The festival is a “true celebration of all things Gothic,” according to the press release, and is returning after a four-year hiatus.

Lebanon Hanover, Ist Ist, The Rose of Avalanche, Siberia, and The Nosferatu will be joining the headliners at this festival with other special guests still to be named.

The festival has been running since 2018 and is an annual Halloween-themed show in the UK. New Model Army is excited to continue its 40th anniversary with this performance. Cold Cave is on its fifteenth year as a group and has established itself as “cult darkwave visionaries,” notes the press release.

Tickets for the event go on pre-sale on May 27 at 10:00 a.m. Below Lists Pricing Information, single days are also available.

WEEKEND (£73.00+BF)