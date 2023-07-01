Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September + October

Home News Zach Monteiro July 1st, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Cold Cave perform as the opening act for Placebo, at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 11 May, 2023.

Wesley Eisold’s music project Cold Cave has recently announced his upcoming US headline tour scheduled to take place from September to October. This announcement comes shortly after the artist got off of his last tour supporting Depeche Mode.

Cold Cave’s latest tour will feature Eisold himself along with multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee along with supporting acts from Riki and SRSQ throughout the series of concerts.

According to Revolver, on top of Cold Cave’s own tour, the group will also be partaking in performing in The Cult’s October tour as their opening act.

The darkwave veteran’s latest work includes reissues of several of their LP’s, EP’s and compilations such as Love Comes Close, Cremations and Fate in Seven Lessons. These reissues can be found in the form of a vinyl on Heartworm Press.

Cold Cave’s US tour kicks off on September 5th in Phoenix, Arizona at the Crescent Ballroom. The full list of tour dates can be found below:

September 5 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

September 6 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *

September 8 Dallas, TX @ Trees *

September 9 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

September 10 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

September 13 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

September 15 Miami, FL @ Gramps *

September 16 Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

September 17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

September 20 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

September 21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

September 22 New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

September 23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

September 25 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

September 26 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag ^

October 6 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre %

October 8 Eugene, CA @ Hult Center %

October 9 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

October 10 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You *

October 12 Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House %

October 14 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

October 15 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

October 17 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield *

October 19 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

October 20 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

October 27 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

October 28 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

* w/ Riki

^ w/ SRSQ

% w/ The Cult

