Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September + October

July 1st, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Cold Cave perform as the opening act for Placebo, at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 11 May, 2023.

Wesley Eisold’s music project Cold Cave has recently announced his upcoming US headline tour scheduled to take place from September to October. This announcement comes shortly after the artist got off of his last tour supporting Depeche Mode. 

Cold Cave’s latest tour will feature Eisold himself along with multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee along with supporting acts from Riki and SRSQ throughout the series of concerts. 

According to Revolver, on top of Cold Cave’s own tour, the group will also be partaking in performing in The Cult’s October tour as their opening act. 

The darkwave veteran’s latest work includes reissues of several of their LP’s, EP’s and compilations such as Love Comes Close, Cremations and Fate in Seven Lessons. These reissues can be found in the form of a vinyl on Heartworm Press

Cold Cave’s US tour kicks off on September 5th in Phoenix, Arizona at the Crescent Ballroom. The full list of tour dates can be found below:

September 5  Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
September 6  Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *
September 8  Dallas, TX @ Trees *
September 9  San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
September 10  Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
September 13  Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *
September 15  Miami, FL @ Gramps *
September 16  Orlando, FL @ Conduit*
September 17  Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
September 20  Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
September 21  Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
September 22  New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
September 23  Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^
September 25  Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^
September 26  Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag ^
October 6  Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre %
October 8  Eugene, CA @ Hult Center %
October 9  Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *
October 10  Spokane, WA @ Lucky You *
October 12  Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House %
October 14  San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
October 15  Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %
October 17  Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield *
October 19  San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %
October 20  San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %
October 27  Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %
October 28  Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

* w/ Riki
^ w/ SRSQ
% w/ The Cult

