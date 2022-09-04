Cold Cave Share Cover Of Psychic TV’s “Godstar”

A new cover to 1980s synthpop band Psychic TV’s ’85 classic “Godstar” has slowly but surely racked in the view count numbers by way of Los Angeles-based darkwave act Cold Cave.

The fresh cover pays homage to the new wave sound alongside borrows elements that favor some production sounds off various 1970s English recordings, such as 10cc’s “I’m Not in Love” (1975), where certain instruments and background notes favor one another with the Cold Cave rendition to “Godstar”.

Cold Cave’s take additionally matches the mysterious energy and daunting vibe just as the original, as per first listen. Just as the 1985 original, the listening experience serves as one that draws listeners in with the haunting background ad-libs and chorus notes alongside maintains the attention through careful electronic synthesizing sound equipment.

In short, Cold Cave takes the Psychic TV classic to heavenly justice through modern-day instrumentation.

The “Godstar” tribute comes just in perfect timing for Labor Day weekend in the states, as the view count reaches to a near 2,000 view count in a matter of a couple days. An intriguing feat by an underground musical pact that has been consistent on the scene for the past 14 years and still pursues to go steadily strong with new forms of content alongside an anticipated tour.

Cold Cave’s cover to Psychic TV’s “Godstar” can be heard down below:

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)