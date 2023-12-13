Thundercat Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue Of Apocalypse Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Songs

Home News Ryan Freund December 13th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Thundercat is celebrating a big anniversary as his album Apocalypse is turning 10 this year. In honor of 2013, the album’s decade-old milestone Thundercat is releasing a special anniversary version of the album. In commemoration of the original release the new edition will feature updated artwork and two previously unreleased songs one titled“Paris” and the other with the attention-grabbing title “Before I Loved Myself ‘I’ Pooped My Ankles (True).” via Pitchfork.

This release will be the California Bassit’s first album since the release of his LP titled It Is What It Is in 2020. During this period between releases, he has been working on new material with artists Vic Mensa, Kaytranada, Gorillaz, and many others. Just recently he collaborated with Kevin Parker also known as Tame Impala for the single “No More Lies”. On top of this, Thundercat has also worked on a track with Listerine in an effort to reduce racial disparities in dental health.

Although fans of the singer have been waiting 3 years since the bassist’s last album they are going to have to wait just a tad bit longer. The tenth-anniversary edition of Apocalypse with the two new songs comes out on March 1st.