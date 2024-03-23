The Gaslight Anthem Cover Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” On New EP

Home News Cristian Garcia March 23rd, 2024 - 11:09 PM

The Gaslight Anthem has released History Books – Short Stories, a new EP via their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label via Thirty Tigers. The EP was produced by Butch Walker, and collects four exclusive tracks including the band’s anthemic take on Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes”.

The original composition from Billie Eilish is a dream-pop, R&B ballad that is composed of unhurried, minimalist beats and lush synths, reminiscent of ocean waves on a dreary day. So how does The Gaslight Anthem handle this gauzy moody ballad, speed up the tempo.

Joined in by Karina Rykman on guest vocals, The Gaslight Anthem infuse their brand of heartland punk rock to give this cover a bittersweet anthemic tone that contrasts with the melancholic sentimental original. On first listen, the song starts off with slow rhythmic chanting, before opening up to the verse. Throughout the song, The Gaslight Anthem energetic playing and heartfelt production takes the original’s lyrics turns it from an introspective take on pain and love to extrospective cry of heartbreak and scorn.

In an article form NME, lead singer Brian Fallon goes on to explain the decision to cover “Ocean Eyes” in statement: “I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song. Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eye’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”

The Gaslight Anthem’s EP History Books – Short Stories is out now on Rich Mahogany Recordings.

History Books – Short Stories Tracklisting:

Ocean Eyes (feat. Karina Rykman) Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts Positive Charge (Acoustic) History Books (Acoustic)

Listen to The Gaslight Anthem’s cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” below.