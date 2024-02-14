Kittie Return With First New Song & Video In 13 Years “Eyes Wide Open”

Home News Ryan Freund February 14th, 2024 - 5:26 PM

After a whopping 13 years have passed Kittie is back with the brand new single “Eyes Wide Open”. Dubbed the original queens of metal this new release is described via press release as a vision quest for truth and a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one’s true motives. The track is accompanied by a “gloriously powerful” music video and is the first release since the band announced their signing with the world-renowned independent label, Sumerian Records.

The song is meant to serve as a powerful statement and a testament to Kittie’s creativity and shows fans that their sound is ever-evolving while maintaining true to their authentic intensity. Kitties frontwoman Morgan Lander shared her excitement “Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways. Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting ready to release new music as Kittie. We’ve been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash and the Sumerian family for believing in us.”



The music video for the song is meant to complement the themes of enlightenment and revelation as well as take the viewer through a journey of light and darkness. Ever since the song premiered on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal station the band has made it from here on out to reclaim their dominace as modern metal’s strongest force. Mercedes Lander is returning as the band drummer and guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivy Vujic both returned to the group as well.