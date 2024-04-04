Kamasi Washington Teams Up With Andre 3000 For New Single & Video “Dream State”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 12:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, last month Kamasi Washington announced his new album, Fearless Movement, and shared the lead single “Prologue.” And today, Washington has shared the LP’s latest song “Dream State,” which features artist André 3000. As a whole, the is great by how the instrumentation fills the air with magical harmony while 3000 dazzles the mind with his bittersweet voice.

While talking about “Dream State,” 3000 said: “When you receive a text from a wind friend something beautiful usually transpires. The day Kamasi invited me to a session for Fearless Movement I was so geeked and honored. Now, every time we get together something interesting happens. We first played during a recording session for New Blue Sun and it’s been fruitful ever since.”

Washington adds with: “‘Dream State’ is a celebration of life and the opportunity it gives us to explore new possibilities. We created this song together instantaneously as we improvised off the music we made in the moment. It was such an honor to work on this song with one of my heroes, the great André 3000. And what an amazing experience André 3000, Brandon Coleman, Tony Austin, Mono/Poly and I had gliding freely through this world of sound not knowing where we would end up, but joyful in the journey itself.”

