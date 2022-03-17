Sacred Rose Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kamasi Washington, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs And More

Home News Lauren Floyd March 17th, 2022 - 7:43 PM

As a cultural hub of jazz, blues and rock n’ roll, Chicago is steeped in rich musical history. in honor of the Windy City’s deep, diverse background comes a multi-genre festival ranked to be the first of its kind: Sacred Rose. The festival, organized by the same industry heavyweights who created North Coast Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival and Suwannee Hulaween, will take place at SeatGeek Stadium on August 26 – 28.

The eclectic lineup includes: Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Kamasi Washington, who will also be preforming at Music At The Intersection says mxdwn, Animal Collective, Margo Price and many more. The sweet sounds of Americana, psych-rock, jam, indie, soul funk and bluegrass will fill the air all three days .

There will be three genre-specific stages meant to feel like each performance is their own full-length concert. Both full-weekend and single-day passes will go on sale March 21 at noon CST.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado