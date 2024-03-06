Kamasi Washington Announces New Album Fearless Movement For May 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Prologue”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 6th, 2024 - 10:23 PM

Kamasi Washington has announced a brand new album entitled Fearless Movement which is set to arrive on May 3 via Young. To celebrate the occasion, Washington has shared the lead single “Prologue.”

The song was released alongside a music video which was directed by Washington’s longtime collaborator AG Rojas featuring choreography from Samantha Blake Goodman.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, Washington offered,“Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up. My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality—realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”

In addition to a new album and song, Washington has also announced that he will be hitting the road for an extensive tour of North America this Spring. The trek will kick off with a show at Beacon Theatre in New York City on May 4. He will also be visiting Pennsylvania, Quebec, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona. The last currently scheduled date is set for July 31 in Alexandria, Virginia at The Birchmere. Washington is also notably scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on June 16.

Fearless Movement Tracklist

1. Lesanu

2. Asha The First (featuring Thundercat, Taj Austin, Ras Austin)

3. Computer Love (featuring Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat, Brandon Coleman)

4. The Visionary (featuring Terrace Martin)

5. Get Lit (featuring George Clinton, D Smoke)

6. Dream State (featuring André 3000)

7. Together (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)

8. The Garden Path

9. Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance)

10. Road to Self (KO)

11. Lines in the Sand

12. Prologue

Kamasi Washington Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates