Yungblud & Lil Yachty Team Up For New Single & Video “When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)”

January 28th, 2024

Yungblud has returned with a new single featuring Lil Yachty entitled “When We Die (Can We Still Get High)?” The track marks the musician’s first new release of 2024 and is accompanied by a music video which was directed by Logan Fields and Yussef Haridy.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Yungblud offered, “‘When we die (can we still get high?)’ was one of the first songs I wrote when I got to New Orleans to make new music. Me and Yachty have been talking since 2019 and I’ve always thought we were on the same trip – fuck the rules, push things forward. So, when I wrote the song I knew he’d add something amazing. I wanted this moment to be a collision of each other’s imagination and sound. I’m really excited about it and for what it could potentially inspire between the future of alternative and hip-hop.”

Yungblud released multiple songs throughout 2023 including the electronic-leaning “LowLife,” the powerful “Hated” and “Happier” featuring Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes.

Back in October, Lil Yachty’s concert in Vancouver was reportedly canceled five songs into the set due to some fans refusing to return to their seats after the rapper initially encouraged the crowd to fill up the pit. The rapper was included on last year’s lineup for Osheaga Music and Arts Festival alongside Billie Eilish, The National, Baby Keem, Sofi Tukker, Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras, Rufus Du Sol, The Flaming Lips and more. Back in 2018, Lil Yachty and Santigold were featured in the music video for Diplo’s single “Worry No More” from the latter’s California EP.