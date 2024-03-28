Vampire Weekend Share Soaring New Single “Mary Boone”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 28th, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Vampire Weekend have returned with the fourth and final single from their upcoming album Only God Was Above Us. The track, entitled “Mary Boone,” follows the previously released “Gen-X Cops,” “Capricorn” and “Classical.”

The band will be hitting the North American road this spring and summer with the tour kicking off with a special Solar Eclipse show at Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8. They have been included on the lineup for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, Greta Van Fleet and more. The group is also slated to perform at Kilby Block Party in May alongside LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Courtney Barnett and more.

The trek will see them stop off in major cities such as Houston, Irving, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, Kansas City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlottesville, New York City, Raleigh, Nashville and Atlanta. The North American tour will come to an end with another show in Austin, Texas, this time around at the Moody Center on October 17.

Vampire Weekend Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

4/8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse)

4/27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*

5/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party*

6/6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

6/7 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

6/10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

6/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

6/16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

6/18 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

6/19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

6/22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

6/23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

7/19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/20 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

7/22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

7/25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

7/26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

7/31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

8/1 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

8/3 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland*

9/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

9/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

9/24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

9/27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

9/30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/1 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/2 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

10/5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

10/8 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/9 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

10/11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

10/12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

10/15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

