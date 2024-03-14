Vampire Weekend Shares Melodic New Single & Video “Classical”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 11:27 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

American rock band, Vampire Weekend, has just released a new song and music video for their song “Classical.” This track comes from their upcoming album, Only God Was Above Us, available April 5th via Columbia Records. “Classical” was written and produced by Ezra Koenig and Ariel Rechtshaid. In addition, the song features an orchestral arrangement by Will Canzeoneri, Henry Solomon, Rechtshaid, and Koenig. Longtime director for the band, Nick Harwood, directed the music video.

The “Classical” music video follows the band as they perform in front of a green screen and are seen dancing in different locations. The green screen behind them showcases classical paintings and architecture. The band all performs in one place together giving the video a feeling of closeness and friendship. The background also provides some extra stimuli for the viewer as wacky effects are used and eye-catching art and other forms of media surround the band. The video is all over the place in the best way possible.

The song matches the chaotic and abstract view that the music video portrays. There is a mixture of slide guitar and upright bass, adding another layer of sound for the listener to grab onto. “Classical” is upbeat and danceable with many attention-capturing instrumental breaks paired with gentle vocals from lead singer, Ezra Koenig. There is also an unexpected yet welcomed saxophone break recorded by Henry Solomon. “Classical” is an exciting new track that leaves Vampire Weekend fans waiting for more on Only God Was Above Us.

Photo Credits: Stephen Hoffmeister