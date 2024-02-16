Vampire Weekend Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares Two New Singles “Capricorn” & “Gen-X Cops”

Home News Brent Bassig February 16th, 2024 - 7:06 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today Vampire Weekend announced that they will be going on tour across the U.S. this summer, and they released two singles today. The new singles that the group released are “Capricorn”& “Gen-X Cops”.

With the first song that the group released today, “Gen-x Cops”, Vampire Weekend’s idea for the music video was dedicated to pay tribute to the 1970s New York subway. The director also brought elements that remind people of when they are watching a film. The lyrics in the song, “It wasn’t built for me, it’s your academy, but in my time, you taught me how to see.” This is about the group being authentic and being real and relating to people as time passes and how we should be there for them.

The second song that Vampire Weekend also released today was “Capricorn”. The music video is about the journey of being in New York back in the 80s. The video also has a grimey era of the city which brings the allusion to how it was like as if we all travelled back in time in the 1980s. The lyrics in the song, “too young to live alone”, really describes the song and the concept for the music video.

Vampire Weekend also announced today that they will be going on tour this year. The tour will start in April in Austin Texas and will last until October where the group will play another show in Austin Texas. Vampire Weekend is also gonna play a show in Barcelona on May 30. Below is the band’s tour dates.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/kW9Qk00693c?si=u-hhiQdELZ7WdcrB” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/8lCmyFCj580?si=UAltVlCsVK7nlojY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Only God Was Above Us

Tour 2024