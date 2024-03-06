Justice Share Danceable New Single “Incognito”

Home News Roy Lott March 6th, 2024 - 11:30 PM

With the excitement of their much anticipated new album and first one in eight years, Justice has released yet another groovy tune with “Incognito.”

“Like many songs on this record, it switches from all electronic to all human music abruptly, multiple times within its four minute run,” the duo said in a statement. “The structure is dictated by what feels good at the moment it happens, without necessarily following any other rule. We had to unlearn everything we thought we knew about song structures, and music in general, when we started working on Hyperdrama, which was very refreshing.”

“Incognito” follows the previously released Hyperdrama singles “Generator” and the Tame Impala featured “One Night/All Night.

In support of the upcoming album, Justice will hit the road for an international tour this summer, including stops at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain.