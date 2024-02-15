Justice Share Compelling New Video For “Generator”

Home News James Reed February 15th, 2024 - 5:07 PM

Iconic French electronic duo Justice have posted a new music video for “Generator” from their hotly anticipated forthcoming album Hyperdrama (set for release April 26th via Ed Banger Records / Because Music).

The video softens the lines of humanity and mechanics, depicting a romance between two humanoid robots; an apt visual adage to the song’s mix of disco and hardcore techno. As the robots strip down to their skin, and then down further to their mechanics, Justice and director Léa Ceheivi explore sexuality in the age of technology. “I think we were excited about the idea of replicating a phenomenon from the 2000s, such as a sextape, but with a twist. The rough aesthetic of it, the lack of control. So yes, in our world, AI robots can also have sex, and orgasm « la petite mort »” says Ceheivi.

Justice shared “Generator” and its compliment single “One Night/All Night (starring Tame Impala)” last month in concurrence with the confirmation of Hyperdrama, their first album of new material in 8 years. “One Night/All Night” has set new Justice music, landing at #1 on KCRW for two weeks straight and marking the #8 spot on Spotify’s Top Song Debut US chart. Previously the band was announced as a topline performer at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will act as the debut performance of their as-yet-unseen new live show. The festival adds to a slate of festival appearances for the band this year, with more dates to be announced soon.