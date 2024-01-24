Justice Announces New Album Hyperdrama For April 2024 Release + Shares New Single Featuring Tame Impala And Generator

Home News Ryan Freund January 24th, 2024 - 5:49 PM

The French electronic duo Justice just announced their new album! The upcoming EP titled Hyperdrama will be released on April 26th from Ed Banger Records/ Because Music. The project will be released in multiple forms such as CD, double black vinyl, and a limited edition clear vinyl on top being released digitally.

Arriving with the announcement of the album was the double release of singles “One Night/All Night (starring Tame Impala)” and “Generator”. An official video for “One Night/ All Night” is also available to watch right now. A visual which is produced by Phantasm and directed by Anton Tammi and in it reveals the album artwork.

As stated in a press release the duo says that they wanted “One Night/All Night (starring Tame Impala)” to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker”. As for the release of “Generator” the band added, “To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic 90s hardcore techno sounds.”

The announcement of the Hyperdrama project comes after Justice was announced as a topline performer at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year. The show at Coachella will be their first performance of the tour they are set to release dates for soon.