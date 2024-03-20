Justice Team Up With Miguel For New Single “Saturnine”, Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon March 20th, 2024 - 11:56 PM

Justice has returned with the release of their collaborative new song “Saturnine” featuring Miguel. The track marks the fourth single from their forthcoming album Hyperdrama which is scheduled to arrive on April 26 via Ed Banger Records. Previous singles include “Generator,” “One Night/All Night” and “Incognito.”

Speaking on the decision to invite Miguel to join them on the song, the band offered, “We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw. We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.”

The duo have also announced their first U.S. tour dates, aside from their much anticipated Coachella appearance which is set to take place from April 12 through 14 and again on April 19 through 21 featuring headlining performances from Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. Their summer tour dates will kick off with back-to-back shows in New York on July 25 and 26. They will then go on to play a concert in Washington, DC at the Anthem on July 28 before heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a performance at The Met. The brief trek will conclude with a show at MGM Music Hall at Fenways in Boston, Massachusetts on August 2.

Hyperdrama Tracklist

1. Neverender

2. Generator

3. Afterimage

4. One Night/All Night

5. Dear Alan

6. Incognito

7. Mannequin Love

8. Moonlight Rendez-Vous

9. Explorer

10. Muscle Memory

11. Harpy Dream

12. Saturnine

13. The End

Justice Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates