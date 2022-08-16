Maya Hawke Shares Dynamic New Song & Video “Sweet Tooth”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 6:38 PM

According to Consequence, singer-songwriter and actress Maya Hawke has shared her newest track “Sweet Tooth” alongside an accompanying music video. The track serves as the second single from her upcoming album MOSS which is scheduled to arrive September 23 via Mom + Pop.

The new non-NSFW music video was directed by Celine Sutter and follows Hawke through a dream world mixed with footage of dental work, artistic, cinematic shots depicting Hawke and friends and family as well as other more mundane recordings of everyday activities such as driving. The song is quite different from her previous song “Thérèse” which followed a group of young adults post-orgy with the goal of highlighting the human body and encouraging sex positivity.

Speaking on the concept for the song, Hawke offered, “‘Sweet Tooth’ is a trippy, playful video that embraces the dichotomy of its themes: a joyful and melancholic funeral, a fake dream world with real footage, care and loneliness, sweetness and pain.” In the same statement, Hawke explained that the song was the last one written for MOSS and that she had felt a sense of joy in completing the record.

The lyricism explores themes of unconditional love, especially towards her mother Uma Thurman. For example: “Told my mother that I love her / I’m grateful for everything you put me through / It’s the only reason I’m any good to talk to.” Hawke then sweetly refers to the song’s subject as her “big, sore sweet tooth.”

With both songs now out, it is clear that MOSS will be one dynamic album, featuring a range of emotions from bubbly undeniable happiness to deeper, more introspective self-reflections.