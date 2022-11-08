Maya Hawke Announces January/February 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 8th, 2022 - 2:04 PM

Today singer Maya Hawke announced some cities for the upcoming 2023 tour dates to help support her new album Moss. In light of the announcement Hawke has shared the official music video of the song “Luna Moth.”

The Stranger Things actress will be spending a week on the road in March, starting in Brooklyn and going through Washington DC, Chicago and Minneapolis. The tour will follow a six-date January and February tour through Europe, which includes stops in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy.

General on-sale hasn’t been announced. Pre-sale for the US dates begins tomorrow Hawke’s website, and select dates are also available on Ticketmaster (use pre-sale code HEADLINE).

Hawke shared a a video of her live performance of “Luna Moth” which is directed by Lance Bangs and features Hawke’s father Ethan Hawke who is playing the guitar.

Maya Hawke 2023 Tour Dates:

02/25 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

02/27 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

03/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/04 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/06 — London, UK @ Lafayette

03/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/15 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

03/18 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line