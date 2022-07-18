Maya Hawke Unveils Dark NSFW Music Video For “Therese”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 3:21 PM

According to Under The Radar, American singer-songwriter and actress Maya Hawke has shared a new music video for her single “Thérèse” which she released earlier this month. The track is from her forthcoming album Moss which is scheduled to arrive on September 23 via Mom + Pop.

The music video is NSFW, in fact, the video is age-restricted and only available for viewing on Youtube. The video follows a group of young adults post-orgy with closeups of their nude bodies. The goal of the video is to highlight the human body and encourage sex positivity following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

In a statement, Hawke explained the importance of the single in the present moment, “We are all bombarded with negative and doctored images of bodies all the time, whether we want to be or not,” Hawke continued. “The ‘art’ I saw about sexuality when I was growing up (being honest… I am still growing up) helped free me from a culture that seems to want us all to hate ourselves and fear others, right? There is a lot to feel bleak about these days but it’s important to find moments of joy and look out for each other where & when we can these days.”

“‘Thérèse’ is about the secret spaces we build where we are free to be ourselves, in a world that is always intentionally or systematically misunderstanding us,” Hawke explained in a press release, “How hard we have to fight against internal and external forces just to love each other, love ourselves, love our bodies. ‘Thérèse’ is a call to return to the beginner’s mind. A reminder, if only to myself.”