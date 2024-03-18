Dua Lipa Announces Summer 2024 European ‘Radical Optimism’ Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 18th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa has confirmed a handful of European headline shows for her upcoming summer 2024 ‘Radical Optimism‘ tour. Kicking off in June, Lipa will make her way through Germany, Croatia, and France.

Lipa recently unveiled details of Radical Optimism, which will arrive on May 3 and is made up of 11 songs, including lead single “Houdini” and the recently released “Training Season.” Lipa posted on her official X/Twitter account about four new summer dates for her forthcoming tour in support of her third studio album.

A statement about the album said: “Inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery, ‘Radical Optimism’ is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.”

The album is said to also be inspired by the energy of Dua Lipa’s London hometown and the “rawness, honesty, confidence, and freedom of ‘90s Britpop.” In other news, Lipa was announced as one of the three headliners, alongside Coldplay and SZA, for this year’s Glastonbury festival

radical optimism on the road 🌊 Germany, Croatia, France loves, let’s gooo !!! you can get early access to pre-sale by pre-ordering the album via the official store ~ I can’t wait to see you there!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uCqGjzp6Z4 pic.twitter.com/y3GtBmqNlk — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 18, 2024