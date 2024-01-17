Kanye And Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album Is Given Another Release Date After Previous Delays

Home News Ryan Freund January 17th, 2024 - 6:10 PM

Kanye West’s and Ty Dolla $ign’s Collab album titled “Vultures” has been delayed again! The collaborative album has already been delayed a couple of times since August 2023 when Kanye promised that the music would be released imminently. Since these insider reports have said that the project would be arriving in late January, now we have an official date as a representative for West has confirmed the official release date as February 9th.

In the build-up to album release West (who now goes by the name “Ye”) and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a Las Vegas rave event that was shut down by the authorities. In another attempt to celebrate the album’s release, the two rappers promised an event at a facility in the Sloan area just south of the Las Vegas Valley in Nevada. The event ended up being live-streamed on social media.

According to NME Las Vegas News, police were notified of information about the event and realized that the promoter did not have any licensing to host the party. The Las Vegas Event ended up being called off due to this error. On top of delayed release dates, the album has also experienced controversy surrounding rapper Nicki Minaj refusing her verse on the track “New Body” to be released.