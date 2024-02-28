Donna Summer’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign For Allegedly Illegal Use Of “I Feel Love”

Home News Ryan Freund February 28th, 2024 - 5:51 PM

The Donna Summers Estate is not too happy with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign as they are suing for the illegal use of one of Summers’s classic hits. The song in question is ‘Good (Don’t Die)’ as it allegedly uses parts of Donna Summer’s 1977 song ‘I Feel Love’. In the lawsuit, the Summers estate says that Kanye requested to use the sample but they declined due to Kanye West’s controversial history according to NME. Summer’s husband Bruce Sudano also claims that Ty and West approached her label but they also declined the use of the sample.

The February 27th lawsuit accuses the pair of recording parts of the song that were recognizable without permission from the estate on the ‘Vultures 1’ track. “The lawsuit names both West and Ty as defendants, as well as Yeezy Record Label, LLC, the company Yzy Snd, and 10 Does. It seeks an injunction to prevent any further circulation of the song, with damages to be determined at a trial. The defendants are yet to respond to the suit” per NME.

This is not the only sample trouble the stars have had with this project as back in December the pair previewed a track that sampled the Backstreet Boys song ‘Everybody’. The song did not end up on the album, as it is inferred the sample was not cleared. Ozzy Osbourne also took a shot at West as he allegedly used his song ‘Iron Man’ from Black Sabbath in his song ‘Carnival’. On the same album, there was also a supposed Nicki Minaj feature which did not end up happening as she did not clear her verse. With all the drama surrounding the track ‘Good (Don’t Die)’ has been removed from all streaming platforms.