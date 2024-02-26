Wonderfront Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Kaytranda, Weezer and Beck

Home News Ryan Freund February 26th, 2024 - 7:48 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The Waterfront Festival is back for 2024! and according to a press release they are ready for you to “immerse yourself in a whirlwind of electrifying performances, engaging activations, and endless vibes”. CEO of Wonderfront Paul Thorton adds that Wonderfront is all about delivering an experience that blends performance with the San Diego waterfront. The lineup features all genres like rock, hip-hop, EDM, pop, Americana, alt-country, jam, and reggae.

Wonderfront is stacked every day with performers like Q, Paris Texas, Samm Henshaw, and Abby Anderson. Newer acts like Channel Tres, and veteran acts like Carly Rae Jepsen, T-Pain, Milky Chance, Marcus King, Dayglow, Natasha Bedingfield, and Bakar will all be there. Classic favorites like The Roots and Steel Pulse will attend as well. Attendees will also get a rare performance by Action Bronson with Dr. Bachlava & the Human Growth Hormone (his full band).

Saturday of the festival is expected to dive into the pop-rock sound of the 2000s and the generation of indie rock that inspired it. Sunday’s performance is said to offer nothing but grooves for the true music lovers who attend. Wonderfront also wants you to know that it’s not just about the music but a total lifestyle experience as the fest offers visitors to dive into San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter and Little Italy for unforgettable after-parties and club shows.

Weekend passes and Single Day tickets are available for general sale on Friday, February 23rd at 10 am PST. VIP tickets will also be available which will bring guests the opportunity to access a VIP Limo Boat and a VIP Hideaway Lounge as well as EDM Dance Club access.

Wonderfront Festival Details

Dates: Friday-Sunday, May 10-12, 2024

Location: Wonderlust Events, LLC, 550 West B Street, San Diego, CA 92101