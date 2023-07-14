Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan Sings “I Just Threw Out The Love of My Dreams” On Stage with Weezer

Home News Parker Beatty July 14th, 2023 - 6:39 PM

In a collaboration that has shook the lives of indie kids everywhere, Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail joined Weezer on stage at their Forest Hills Stadium concert in Queens last night, singing b-side turned fan favorite ‘I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams’ and Pinkerton single ‘El Scorcho.’

As reported by Stereogum, this comes a month after Etta Friedman of Momma (who happens to be Jordan’s girlfriend) sang the former track with Weezer at a concert in Austin, taking on Rachel Haden of That Dog.’s role in the classic duet.

In an Instagram post, Snail Mail shared some behind the scenes footage with Lindsey Jordan, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, and Weezer guitarist Brian Bell practicing the songs before the live performance, alongside a grainy picture taken by the band of CEO/fraud convict Martin Shkreli, who seems to have been in the area at the time.

Weezer is currently having a blast on their ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ tour—a month ago, they brought a TikToker on stage who had played the ‘Buddy Holly’ riff three years in a row, and in May, they did a special pop-up performance at the Paramount picket line for the Writers Guild of America strikers. The tour will continue until late September, with guests such as Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, and more.