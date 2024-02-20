The Flaming Lips Announce Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Today, The Flaming Lips share new North American tour dates to extend their already stacked 2024 schedule. These shows will once again see the band deliver a full performance of their 2002 groundbreaking album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, in its entirety, continuing to honor over two decades of this creative and critical career high watermark. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Click HERE for tickets and more information.

The gold vinyl edition of The Flaming Lips’s first official “hits” collection is out now on Warner Records. Greatest Hits Vol. 1 compiles eleven Warner-era singles and album tracks on a single gold LP. This release includes singles from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart (1993,) Clouds Taste Metallic (1995,) The Soft Bulletin (1999,) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002,) At War With The Mystics (2006,) Embryonic (2009) and Oczy Mlody (2017).

The Flaming Lips Tour Dates

4/20 – Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre*

4/21 – N. Charleston, SC, High Water Festival*

4/23 – Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Co*

4/24 – New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre*

4/26 – Tallahassee, FL, The Adderley Amphitheatre*

5/17 – Albuquerque, NM, Revel

5/18 – Prescott, AZ, Pure Imagination Festival*

6/21 – Lubbock, TX, The Buddy Holly Hall

6/23 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

6/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA, McGrath Amphitheatre

6/26 – Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater

6/28 – Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

6/29 – Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

7/16 – Wilmington, NC, Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

7/17 – Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre

7/19 – Snowshoe, WV, 4848 Festival*

7/20 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

7/22 – Lewiston, NY, ArtPark

7/23 – LaFayette, NY, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

7/25 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point

7/26 – Burlington, VT, Waterfront Park

